Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Who's up for some pickleball? Moulder park is looking very different

GD
By Grace Dudley
February 9 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new multi-purpose sports facility is to open next month in the Orange Central Business District.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GD

Grace Dudley

Journalist for the Central Western Daily

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.