Exclusive

Sam Farraway Calare bid on the cards as National Party eyes 2024 election

William Davis
By William Davis
July 12 2023 - 11:00am
The first glimpse at National Party plans to take down Andrew Gee have emerged, with a potential candidate wheeled out to Orange by federal leadership.

