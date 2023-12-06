Legend of Orange's sporting scene to be honoured with new multi-purpose court

A legend of the Orange sporting scene will have his name etched into history for years to come.
Bob Russell owned and operated his own sports store in Summer Street for two decades between the late 1960s and 1980s.
The beloved businessman died on August 9 at the age of 86 and tributes flowed in the aftermath.
This included heartfelt words from Orange councillors during a meeting a few weeks after his death where it was agreed council would "investigate opportunities to recognise the significant contribution" made by Mr Russell.
At the December 5 council meeting, it was recommended that once established, a multi-purpose sports court at Moulder Park be named the Bob Russell Sports Court.
Mayor Jason Hamling was one of the councillors who spoke in favour of the motion.
"As a young boy I remember growing up, Bob Russell Sport's shop was where you went to get your gear and he was also very generous with sponsoring various junior teams," he said.
"What he's done for our community, I think it's great he's being recognised."
Councillor Tony Mileto described the late Mr Russell as a man who influenced the lives of "a lot" of people.
"It's a fitting reward not just for the late Bob Russell but also his family," he said.
Although councillor Kevin Duffy did not disagree with the resolution, he posed the question of whether council should advertise to see if there were any complaints.
Mr Duffy also noted he was under the impression that a splash park was going to be built at Moulder Park. While this was at one stage the case, plans have since changed to build any such splash park at the Adventure Playground as part of its revamp.
In summarising, Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh said she was "in full support" of the motion.
"As secretary of Bloomfield Junior Rugby League, going back through the history of our club, I believe that we were named Bloomfield Tigers because when we went in to get some jerseys at Bob Russell Sport's, they only had orange ones," she said.
"I think it's a fantastic idea."
The motion passed unanimously.
It is not yet known when the multi-purpose sports court will be built, with a solution for the disused netball courts at Moulder Park having long been discussed.
No official plans have been revealed.
