If you've played sport in Orange in the last 60 years there's a good chance you've run into the late Bob Russell.
Robert John "Bob" Russell died on August 9 at the age of 86.
He was born on July 27, 1937 in Sydney and would move to Orange in the 1960s.
A well-known figure in the city's sporting scene he volunteered for several clubs and associations over the years, ran the pro shops at Duntryleague and Wentworth golf clubs and of course opened Bob Russell's Sports Centre on Summer Street, now Sportspower.
He served as president of Orange Ex-Services rugby league club (now Orange Hawks), was involved in the Orange Eight Day Games and even had a hand in building the golf course at Wentworth.
Son Peter Russell said his father had a deep love and commitment to sport in Orange.
"Dad was one of the pioneers of sport in Orange," he said.
"He first came to Orange in the 1960s and was the pro at Duntryleague, that's where he first started. He came back to become the first pro at Wentworth Golf Club when they first opened.
"It was small when it first opened and couldn't support a full-time pro which is why he opened the store at the bottom of Summer Street in the early 1960s.
"As soon as he did that he pretty much became involved in every sporting club in Orange, including the establishment of the Eight Day Games."
"His contribution to Wentworth was huge, he helped set-up the course, he even planted the grass."
Mr Russell recalled being on watch duty at the store as a child, originally located next to the Hotel Orange, due to his father always being busy repairing sports equipment.
"There used to be a loft in the shop and I would sit up there from the age of five looking out for customers as dad was always repairing golf clubs, tennis rackets and cricket bats," he said.
"He would always try to support clubs through supplying equipment.
"I'm pretty sure he even sold Reg Kidd his first cricket bat or football boots."
He said his legacy was assured through his countless hours devoted to helping sport thrive in the Colour City.
"He was one of the people who contributed to the development of the town. Once you ingrain sporting culture in the town it becomes the norm," he said.
"He made a lot of commitment to these things. When he was president of Ex-Services he attended every game, he'd always go to training. I remember attending those with him.
"He ran junior golf clinics during school holidays and even if it was raining we'd move into the clubhouse and practice putting on the carpet."
