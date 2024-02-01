'Uni can wait': Canham forging her own path as star forward links up with Bunnies

When the South Sydney Rabbitohs announced their Tarsha Gale squad for the 2024 campaign in early October, Gracie Canham's name was nowhere to be seen.
That was no surprise to the hard-running forward who had been training with the Penrith Panthers Western youth program at the time.
What did come as a shock was a missed call from the Bunnies' under 19s coach Dale Jackson in mid-December.
"I listened to the voicemail and they wanted me to play for them," Canham said.
"I didn't even think they'd seen me play. I was shocked."
This was a dream come true for Canham in more ways than one.
Having graduated from James Sheahan Catholic High School in 2023, the teenager had a choice to make; study at university or take a gap year and go full-steam ahead in pursuit of a rugby league career.
Following her addition to the Rabbitohs U19s squad, the choice was made that much easier.
"Obviously I wanted to play Tarsha Gale, but I didn't know if it was going to happen," Canham admitted.
"Uni can wait. There's always a way into uni but this is a once in a lifetime opportunity."
With Canham eligible for another Tarsha Gale season in 2025, she's making sure to keep her options open.
"I definitely want to keep focusing on footy," she added.
"I'm not sure if I'll even go to uni next year."
For the past month-and-a-half, Canham has been travelling down to Sydney three times a week for training, plus two trial games on top of that.
While the adjustment has been tricky, her hard work certainly shone through as she was named on the bench for the Bunnies' opening round game against the Illawarra Steelers on February 3.
"I really wasn't expecting it because those girls have been training for a lot longer than I have," she said.
"It's a challenge, but I seem to be fitting in alright."
The competition will run for nine rounds, plus finals.
With an uncommonly low number of Orange Vipers cracking into the Tarsha Gale competition this time around, Canham will proudly be flying the flag for the Central West.
