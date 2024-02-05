Tributes paid to Emus 'magician' and the 'driving force' behind many a fundraiser

Derek Pigot can still remember the first day of school after he and his twin brother Doug moved to Orange.
It was mid-way through the year and the ten-year-olds' teacher had just left the classroom.
"Suddenly, about four or five boys started to pick on me," the now 77-year-old recalled.
"Doug was on the other side of the classroom and said 'Derek, you go and I'll handle this'.
"So I did go and Doug got bashed up instead of me. I don't think I ever repaid him for that."
That's the sort of man Doug Pigot was; someone who always put the needs of others ahead of his own.
These acts of kindness didn't stop when his childhood did either, as the Emus Rugby Club stalwart would often be found manning the gate at Endeavour Oval on match days.
"He played first grade for a number of years, but he never knew the rules," his brother added.
"He was always offside but seemed to get away with it every time. He was magical with the football once it got in his hands."
His volunteer work stretched further than the footy field though.
Mr Pigot took part in the Red Shield appeal each year and his daughter, Megan Fox, praised his generosity during her time working at Odeep.
"Although dad didn't know much about what I did, he knew we needed money," she said.
"We would fundraise and he was a driving force. If someone needed something for an auction, he would go and source it and would always pester the people who had money."
On January 28, 2024, Doug Pigot died at the age of 77.
From running his own milk delivery business, to operating the Town Square Motel alongside his wife Margaret for many years, Mr Pigot was never shy of putting his face out to the public.
While his work in the Colour City won't easily be forgotten, Mr Pigot also made sure to explore the world outside the Central West.
During his life, he visited more than 150 countries and even ran into Prince Phillip during his work as a chauffer in London.
"He had to drive someone from Australia House to Buckingham Palace," Derek said.
"Afterwards he was draped over the front of the Roles Royce, having a bit of a snooze in his uniform in the courtyard behind the palace.
"Next thing he knows, The Duke of Edinburgh was standing four feet away and goes to him 'a bit tired son?'"
Since Mr Pigot's death, hundreds have taken to social media to share stories and offer their condolences.
This came as no surprise to his son Frazer Pigot who remembered his father as a social butterfly.
"We were on a cruise one time and there were two spas," he said.
"Dad had talked to everybody in one of the spas and by that time they all left to start getting ready. The other spa was full so dad just moved across and kept talking to everyone there."
Mr Pigot was survived by his three children, Megan Fox, Frazer Pigot and Cameron Pigot.
A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church at 2pm on Tuesday, February 6, with a celebration of his life to follow at the Endeavour Oval clubhouse.
