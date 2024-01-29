The true love story behind our newest Australian

Love brought Emma Grey from England to NSW and now 13 years and three children later she has become an Australian citizen.
"We were living in Norfolk before we came here," Mrs Grey said.
"My husband he's half-Australian, he's always loved Australia so we came out to see what it was like."
The couple settled near Blayney about four years ago as her husband Harry Grey manages a property near Mandurama.
"We moved here Christmas Eve 2019," Mr Grey said.
"I love the community, love how beautiful it is, everything, it's a great place to live," Mrs Grey added.
On Friday, January 26, 2024, Mrs Grey became an Australian citizen during the Australia Day ceremony at Heritage Park in Blayney where she made a pledge to Blayney Shire mayor Scott Ferguson as family, friends and community members watched on.
"It was about time," she said about her decision to become an Australian citizen.
"Having lived here for 13 years it's nice to be able to vote and that sort of thing."
The rest of her immediate family, including her children Finn, Noah and Pia who were born in Australia.
