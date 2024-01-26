Blayney citizen of the year carries on a family legacy

A decades-long volunteer is keeping a family tradition alive after being named the Blayney citizen of the year on Australia Day
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Rosemarie Amos was named the 2024 citizen of the year at a ceremony at Heritage Park on January 26.
The accolade was for her dedication to multiple groups including the Millthorpe and District Historical Society, Millthorpe School of Arts, Blayney Anglican Parish and the Blayney Show Society.
She said she was surprised and "a bit speechless" when she was told she would be the citizen of the year before the event and she was honoured by the recognition.
"Thank you to whoever nominated me and I feel privileged to be added to the list of Blayney Shire citizens who have also received this award," Mrs Amos said in her thank you speech.
Among those past citizens of the year were her parents Peter and Joan Stonestreet.
Mr Stonestreet won the award for building the swimming pool in Blayney and he was on the committee to build units for the Christ Church Retirement Home.
Mrs Stonestreet also helped at the show society and helped with the units.
"Volunteering in the community was always something that was encouraged in our family," Mrs Amos said.
"Being involved with our community is very rewarding."
Mrs Amos has held executive roles in each group and dedicated 23 years as treasurer at the Millthorpe and District Historical Society.
She said she was working as a book keeper for a stock and station agent in town who wanted her to join the museum and because Mrs Amos used to work in a bank she was made treasurer.
"Everyone who works in a bank has to be treasurer of something," Mrs Amos said.
"I like the research part of it and people coming to Millthorpe looking for their families and you can help them find their families and find their ancestors."
Her commitment also extends beyond finance to active participation in various subgroups, including catering, collections, and education, proving her versatility and dedication to the museum's multifaceted operations.
Mrs Amos was also secretary and treasurer at the School of Arts where shes taken on a series of administration tasks, grant applications and venue coordination since 1981.
"All these community organisations were established by the pioneers of the district, who were also volunteers and I am proud to be part of the committees that are carrying on their legacy," she said.
"It takes a team effort to keep our Blayney, Carcoar and Neville Shows going strong and also other community groups involved with maintaining the beautiful old public buildings in the shire and preserving our history.
"I am just one of the many volunteers in the district that makes this happen."
Mrs Amos was also grateful to her husband and "handyman" of 48 years Peter Amos "who has always been there to fix things, paint things, build things, mow lawns and make me look good."
Mr Amos was also recognised with the volunteer of the year award for his efforts and said he's been volunteering for most of his life.
The couple recently celebrated their 48-year wedding anniversary.
"We've done things together," Mrs Amos said.
"Both our families have always done this, Peter's family was involved in Millthorpe, mine here in Blayney but we've just carried on.
"It's something we've always done, the families have done and it's just nice to carry on the things, everything has been built by the community and our forebears and you still want to maintain them and keep them looking lovely."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.