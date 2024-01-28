Father's moving tribute brings crowd to tears

A heart-rendering speech captivated the audience at the Australia Day ceremony at Heritage Park in Blayney.
Not even light rain distracted the crowd that sat and listened on Friday, January 26, 2024, as Australia Day ambassador Ron Delezio recounted the traumatic aftermath of two horrific incidents that almost claimed the life of his daughter Sophie.
On December 15 in 2003, a car ploughed through two-year-old Sophie Delezio's daycare centre resulting in catastrophic injuries including severe burns and the amputation of both feet, several fingers and her right ear.
Sophie Delezio also survived a second horrific incident on May 5, of 2006, when she was struck by a motorist at a pedestrian crossing, throwing her 18 metres to the ground.
As a result of the first crash Mr Delezio became co-director for A Day of Difference - a charity "dedicated to supporting and restoring hope to critically injured children and their families" - which has raised more than 14 million dollars to date.
Mr Delezio also spoke about the support received for the family and charity, of medical miracles, why he loves Australia and why he is glad his parents immigrated from Malta.
Following the speech held in the amphitheatre the Blayney Australia Day Awards were presented to people who have contributed to the community.
Lucy Rouxel has contributed to the Blayney community with regular involvement in the Blayney Abundant Life Church.
The 20-year-old also volunteers each week to the Blayney Youth Group where she runs a series of activities for what can be up to 40 teenagers.
Using her own initiative Mis Rouxel instigated a new small mentoring program called the Core where participants discuss mental health tools, ethics and morals.
She also contributes to the church by playing keyboard and coordinating the music for church on Sundays.
Beginning his journey at age seven with the Orange Bletchington Softball Club, Ky Hurst's passion and skill have led him to remarkable achievements. He has made representation at state and national levels, including selections in NSW U16 and U18 teams, the Country Sliders, and the Australian squad.
A highlight achievement was in 2022, placing second in the NSW U18s State Championship and being named in the All-Australian Open Boys Softball Merit Team.
In 2023, Ky was honoured to represent Australia in the U18s Men's Softball World Cup in Mexico, securing fifth place, and being selected as vice captain.
His commitment extends beyond his own achievements as he gives back to the club and community, passionately mentoring younger players and leads a local B Grade team as coach-captain.
Liam Henry or 'smiley' has shown dedication and commitment to rugby league by making the NRL squad for the Penrith Panthers, playing in reserve grade since 2021 and making his NRL debut in September 2022.
He had an exceptional season in the NSW Cup being named in the 2023 team of the year.
An off field highlight for Liam and the Blayney community last year was Mr Henry recruiting fellow Panthers players to send a video wishing the Under 11s Bears good luck in their grand final.
After the Under 11s won, the video was reciprocated back to the Panthers team in the lead up to their NRL Grand Final.
The Australia Day audience was told that true to his nickname he always has a smile on his face and has time for everyone.
Peter Amos has been a lifelong volunteer within the Blayney Shire.
Mr Amos served as president, vice president and has been an active member of various committees at the Millthorpe and District Historical Society for 30 years.
His leadership extended to the Millthorpe Agricultural Horticultural & Pastoral Association, where he served as president and rrustee managing funds to support local community groups well after the annual Millthorpe Show finished.
As a key figure in the Orange District Antiques Motor Club, he has been instrumental in organising the popular Orange Autumn Tour car event and recently assumed the role of president.
Beyond these roles, Mr Amos is a steadfast supporter of numerous other community initiatives and organisations often being the helping hand for odd jobs, maintenance, loading equipment and as a general run around.
The Neville Show was named the 2024 Blayney Shire event of the year.
After a few years of cancellations, the show returned in 2023 and was described as a huge success with more than 1000 attendees.
The show day highlights included Aussie FMX motorbike show, car and ute display, dog high jump, reptile show, jumping castle, dance performers, horse and cattle events and the traditional cooking, produce and flower competitions.
Jenny Summerson was recognised for her contribution through the Abundant Life Community Care Food Bank.
The food bank has become a cornerstone for the Blayney community, especially in challenging times.
Ms Summerson and her team have provided practical help to those in need with their work not only meeting immediate needs but also conveying a message of understanding and support to those in desperate situations.
The Australia Day audience was told Ms Summerson's efforts were not driven by a desire for recognition but the award symbolises the community and council's immense gratitude and respect for her selfless service.
Rosemarie Amos's community involvement spans numerous organisations including the Millthorpe and District Historical Society, Millthorpe School of Arts, Blayney Anglican Parish, and the Blayney Show Society.
Her efforts have earned her recognition and life memberships, highlighting her significant contribution.
In each of the different groups Mrs Amos volunteers for she has held various executive roles dedicating over two decades to the Millthorpe and District Historical Society as treasurer.
Her commitment extends beyond finance to active participation in various subgroups, including catering, collections, and education, proving her versatility and dedication to the museum's multifaceted operations.
With the School of Arts, Mrs Amos has held the position of secretary and treasurer since 1981 taking on a series of administration tasks, grant applications and venue coordination.
While wearing many hats in various organisations she remains dedicated to all the groups she participates in. She is a very caring, clever and dedicated volunteer giving countless hours of her own time.
