Long-time Huntington's Disease advocate 'pretty proud' with Citizen of the Year honour

Rachael Brooking's work is never done.
Even after being announced as Orange's joint Citizen of the Year at the 2024 Australia Day awards ceremony on Friday, the staunch advocate for Huntington's Disease only had one thing on her mind.
"I'm just doing whatever I can to create awareness for this debilitating disease and how it affects our Huntington's families," she said.
"I'm hoping to spread the education and awareness to get some more specialist services, especially out here in the Central West.
"There's a long way to go but hopefully with more events, more marketing and more campaigns we can get that happening."
Ms Brooking founded the not-for-profit HD Awareness Central West group after 10 of her family members were diagnosed with the inherited disorder that causes nerve cells in parts of the brain to gradually break down and die.
She herself had a 50 per cent chance of inheriting the Huntington's gene.
"Any awareness including any articles in the paper, anything that's presented on the news with those words Huntington's Disease is really important," Ms Brooking said.
"It's about raising that bar and getting it up to the standard where Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Motor Neuron Disease are so well known. We need to get Huntington's Disease up there."
2024 marked the second year in a row that Ms Brooking garnered a nomination in the Citizen of the Year category.
On the first occasion, she lost out to Pip Waters who provided a safe and caring environment for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
This time though, she took out the coveted award alongside joint winner Helen McAnulty.
"When you're up against amazing people like Helen and the four others who were nominated, you definitely don't take anything for granted," Ms Brooking said.
"I was sure there was someone else who had done more extravagant things than I had done. It's very humbling and I'm really pleased."
She is hopeful her recognition means word is spreading about the impacts of Huntington's Disease.
Orange Australia Day community committee chairman Matthew Chisholm said judges were split on the decision of who to award the top gong, so decided to honour both women.
"I'm so pleased that we are able to give this award to two very deserving recipients and recognise their commitment to the community this Australia Day, and give our congratulations to all the winners," he added.
