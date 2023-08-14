Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Orange Hawks players Jack Middleton and Michael Cooper retire

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Few players get to finish their careers on a high but for outgoing Orange Hawks lock Jack Middleton, Sunday afternoon wasn't half bad.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.