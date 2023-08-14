Few players get to finish their careers on a high but for outgoing Orange Hawks lock Jack Middleton, Sunday afternoon wasn't half bad.
Middleton and teammate Michael Cooper played their last games for the Hawks reserve grade side at Wade Park.
They did so by beating one of the premiership favourites too, downing Bathurst Saint Pat's 28-24 in the rain and mud.
It went down to the final play as well with Hawks desperately holding on and pulling off an after the siren tackle to stop Saints from touching down in the corner.
We spoke to an emotional and exhausted Middleton just after the full-time siren.
Central Western Daily: What a way to end your career with a dramatic final few seconds?
Jack Middleton: "We make it hard for ourselves but the boys we have here I've played with for a number of years.
"We have such good mate ship [here] and I'll never forget that."
CWD: What's running through your head right now?
JM: "Mate I'm just emotional.
"The body is hurting but it is what it is. I love it."
CWD: What's you message to the boys for next season?
JM: "They are a good young crew and they have a lot to build off.
"There are a lot of under 18's coming through, they back up all the time for us.
"The club has a big future [ahead]."
