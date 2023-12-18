Hawks' new starting half-back hoping to help club go one better in 2024

Kaydden Hoad was part of possibly the greatest ever under 18s Group 10 team during 2023.
His Orange Hawks went through the Tom Nelson Premiership undefeated and capped off the season with an incredible 42-12 victory over the Lithgow Workies Wolves in the grand final.
Unlike their cross-town rivals Orange CYMS, most of that 18s side didn't sniff a regular spot in Hawks' first grade unit.
Hoad himself only played "the tiniest bit" of senior footy in 2023, with first grade head coach Shane Rodney wanting the teenager to enjoy his final year of under 18s eligibility.
"My focus last year was 18s and I really wanted to win the comp. That was all my mind was set on," Hoad said.
"I was enjoying myself so much in 18s that (playing first grade) didn't really cross my mind."
Following on from that sensational season, Rodney confirmed Hoad would be the club's starting first grade half-back come the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership season.
"He's been saying it for a little bit, that he'll need me to step up and play," the 18-year-old said of conversations he's had with the former NRL player-turned-coach.
"I didn't really know for sure until the other week when he spoke to me and we were going through it all."
The future of the club certainly looks bright.
With a crop of youngsters coming through both the Hawks and Bloomfield Tigers ranks, Hoad believes they've got what it takes to win now and in the future.
"The boys went through as underdogs last season," he said of the Hawks side which fell one win short of a grand final appearance.
"Nobody really thought they'd go as well as they did."
With pre-season training not expected to begin until mid-January for Hawks players, Hoad is taking some well-deserved time off.
In fact, the only player he's really spoken to about the step up is fellow youngster Lachie Lawson who spent a good portion of 2023 in the centres for first grade.
"He's one of my best mates and that conversation is simply about hoping to play together," Hoad added.
"It's more about trying to not think about footy and take a bit of a break."
So what is the half-back's goals for the coming campaign?
It's all about the titles.
"To match last season's performance do better is the goal," he added.
