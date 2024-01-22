MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Young entrepreneur gets a head start with Altitude

A high school student was busy spruiking her own produce at the most recent Orange Farmers Markets.
Hayley Dolle has her own small business called Altitude.
"I make apple cider vinegar and red wine vinegar," Hayley said.
Hayley's parents Julie and Terry Dolle run Orange Mountain Wines however it was a cider business that led to Hayley's business pursuit.
"A few years ago my dad had a cider business and he was exporting it to China," Hayley said.
However, after the exports stopped Mr Dolle gave the business to a friend who began to create apple cider vinegar.
"He went back to England to stay with his family and he was like 'Hayley would you like it?' and I was like 'hell yeah, I could really use it for a little side hobby other than school'," Hayley said.
"That's how it first started then I did lots of research and things like that and really got into it."
She said she enjoyed learning about the process and her dad helped a lot at the start.
"I was only about 10 or so, it was about seven years ago, that's when we first got it back," Hayley said.
"He really helped me start, so for the first few years he really stuck by me and helped me a lot with it but then he left it all to me and now I handle it all.
"I make it and I sell it and I do all that."
"I make the cider, I make it through a process called Orleans, it's a French style message, which uses oak barrels which ferments the apple cider and turns it into vinegar through a mother culture sitting at the bottom of the barrel."
She's now been working on the business for seven years.
"It's been my thing other than school, I can make a little bit of money before I go off to uni can get my life started," Hayley said.
The red wine vinegar was a newer addition to her business.
"That was probably around two years ago, we had a whole heap of wine left over from weekends and things like that and we just didn't want it to go to waste," Hayley said.
"What we did was we used that same method when we decided to make that red wine vinegar."
As well as the Orange Farmers Markets, Hayley sells her vinegar at Orange Mountain Wines and nearby Hillside Harvest and Red Chilli Deli in Orange.
She said it's also given her more skills.
"I've got a lot more skills with people, socialising, being able to cooperate in different environments, it's been really good, I've learnt a lot from it," Hayley said.
She said the hands-on work involves bottling about 60 bottles of each variety once a month, "so 120 bottles total once per month".
Now aged 17, Hayley will be undertaking her HSC this year at Orange High School.
However, she said she will continue to make the cider saying it takes her mind off things.
"I would love to stick with it," Hayley said.
The money will also help her go to university, and buy a car and get a head-start into adulthood.
In the future she said she would like to continue in a customer-based business and working with fresh produce which she said was important particularly in Orange.
However, she also has other interests as well.
