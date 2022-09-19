Lauren Oliver says it feels "bittersweet" to be closing the business she has called her own for the past six years.
Vivid Black opened its Summer Street doors in 2016 and Mrs Oliver said it had been a "really great" experience ever since.
"The local community has always been really supportive of it," she said.
"We encompass all age groups, but we do a lot of fittings and probably mature age fittings the most. Since Myer left, that has been our bread and butter, but we also do the lingerie as well."
She made the news official last week and has been swamped with well-wishes ever since.
"We're moving to the North Coast so it would be a little bit hard to manage from that far away," Mrs Oliver said when asked what the reason for the closure was.
"We're closing it in total for now and to be honest, I don't know what the market is like up there. It is a very niche market anyway so I'm not sure what options there will be, but it's not off the cards (to open a store in the North Coast) in the future."
So how long will the shop continue to operate? As long as it takes.
"We'll stay open until everything is gone and hopefully by November it will be all finished up," Mrs Oliver added.
"It has been nice to be in the community for the past few years."
Kylie Board and the rest of the House team are "super excited" about expanding their business.
The cooking and homeware store, which is located within the Orange City Centre, is set to close at the beginning of October as it undergoes a massive renovation where it will expand into the space next door.
Ms Board is the assistant manager for House and said the expansion was a good thing for the business.
"Anyone who knows House knows we're compact and there's not much room to move around," she said.
"I think with a bigger layout we might be able to fit more in anyway, but also have more space in store. A lot of the way it's visually merchandised, it seems like we're going to have a massive store."
With the final day of trade expected to be October 9, Ms Board anticipated being ready to re-open the new and improved shop during the first week of November.
In the meantime, they are having a big clearance sale, with Ms Board pleased with how things are progressing.
"We've been going fairly well with the sales, but it's a hard one," she said.
"The majority of our kitchenware has a lifetime manufacturers guarantee, so once you've got it, you don't really need to keep buying it.
Having only moved into the Orange City Centre five months ago, Nichola Macqueen is excited to see what the future holds for The Little Art Nook.
The shop will be leaving the shopping centre location at the end of September and moving into the Orange Arcade, at the former location of Rhonda's Hairstyling Salon.
"It's been good so far. It was a way for us to test it all out," Ms Macqueen said of the City Centre location.
"The new store has got running water as well for kids to wash up after art classes. It will be the same sort of setup with the art room as well as the shop."
At the moment, the business owner estimates there is a relatively even split between the money coming in from classes compared to the sales of products themselves. Ms Macqueen is hoping to expand on the classroom experience though.
"We're also trying to get adult classes up and running," she said.
"At the moment we're doing one on one stuff until we get everything up and running. It's things like introduction to water colour.
"We've had good feedback and people are happy to have art supplies in Orange. There's a few places in Orange to get supplies, but not the range that I carry."
She will get the keys to the new location on September 23, with it anticipated that the store's re-opening will be shortly after that.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.