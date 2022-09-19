Central Western Daily
Our Business

Orange business column looks at Vivid Black, House and The Little Art Nook

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dianne Hanrahan from Vivid Black will be sad to see the store go. Picture by Riley Krause.

Lauren Oliver says it feels "bittersweet" to be closing the business she has called her own for the past six years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.