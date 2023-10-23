Orange Mountain Estate has moved its cellar door and embraced technology as part of its tasting experience.
Winery co-owner Julie Dolle runs the winery with husband Terry and said the change of venue to to the mezzanine over the winery itself was influenced by COVID restrictions and a forced two-year closure.
"We started [Orange Mountain Estate] a long time ago, 1994 is when we first started planting vines and Terry makes all the wine and grows the grapes," Mrs Dolle said about the winery.
She said the cellar door used to be located in an enclosed area at the back of the house.
"We used to be able to do 50 people at a time and have a big cellar door weekend," Mrs Dolle said.
However, they reviewed that cellar door option during the COVID restrictions when there were square metre limits placed on how many people could be in a room at a given time.
"We'd built over the winery a little mezzanine floor so that people could look as he was making wine or pressing the grapes," Mrs Dolle said.
"During COVID we had started using that area to fit people in so he'd be down there doing I think 10 people down there and then we could do 15 in the top room.
"A lot of people started asking to go down into the winery and actually do the tasting in the winery so when we had to close because of COVID we started looking at what was important and what we wanted to do.
"We wanted to downsize it and bring it back to a really intimate setting so we looked at putting it into the winery because everyone just loved the experience down there and so we set up a bench space."
The new cellar door can take a dozen people at a time .
"It's quite small and intimate so they can sit there and you look out over the vineyard and over the winery on the other side so it's pretty unique and it's nice," Mrs Dolle said.
"It's pretty unique, people want a more intimate experience, they don't want to be sitting with 50 other people unless they're doing it as an event somewhere, we just find you get better conversation going.
"You can talk a little bit more about how you make the wines and we show them through the whole process so we go out in the vineyard and show them the grapes and the vines and how they grow and what stages they're at.
Then we take them into the actual winery and the press area and show them the press and the de-stemmer, most people haven't seen that, and the tanks.
"Then we take them into the barrel storage area and show them the actual oak barrels and they can experience that as well, then we take them upstairs and take them through the range of wines."
For those who have a disability or difficulty using stairs there is a wheelchair accessible tasting space also set up downstairs in the barrel room.
Along with being influenced by the COVID restrictions, the cellar door was also made possible due to a two-year closure.
"Because we lost all our fruit in 2020 with the smoke taint, and when we reopened in 2020 with the cellar door we sold out of wine so we had absolutely no wine left on our shelves to sell anybody so we had to close in November 2020," she said.
"While we were closed we did all these changes and did up the car park down in front of the winery as well."
The winery did a quiet reopening and has since introduced technology to the cellar door with solar power and electronic tablets.
"We have completely digitised everything so we've got tablets up at the bench so you sit at a tablet and you can read about the wines and look at the pictures of the bottles of the wines while you're doing the tasting and you can order all through the tablets," she said.
"Basically when they finish their tasting and finish their order off someone's downstairs packing their order and as they leave they pick up their wine and off they go."
Black Pepper has moved and reopened in a larger shop on Summer Street.
The women's clothing boutique has moved to near the corner of Sale and Anson streets in the space formerly occupied by the Red Spot Shop.
Orange store manager Leslie Bryant said the shop has been reopened for less than two weeks but it's been busy.
"We were on the other side of the road next to Newcastle Permanent, "Mrs Bryant said.
She said the new location has a lot more foot traffic and it's double the size of the previous shop.
"The store we had before was tiny," Mrs Bryant said.
"We can hold more [stock] now plus you can see everything, it's quite comfortable.
"We've been busy since we opened.
"The regular customers have found us plus a lot of new people that didn't know we ever existed so it's really good."
There was a quick turnaround between leaving the previous shop and the newly fitted-out premises.
"We were closed from the Monday afternoon til the Wednesday and then we reopened on the Thursday," Mrs Bryant said.
"We had a good team of helpers that came up and helped us and it just went really smoothly.
"Everything is brand new, it's all been redone."
