'Our safe place': Why this rugby mum will 'give the girls a hand' in 2024

"Mum, would you do it?"
They're persuasive words from a 15-year-old daughter. And they're exactly why this sole carer of three rugby-loving kids has agreed to play a unique role in 2024 for women in rugby.
Melanie Flynn, 42, has three children all donning Emus Rugby colours; the family unit adoring any moment spent at Endeavour Oval in Orange.
With her eldest daughter moving up the ranks from juniors to seniors this year, filling the vacant spot to manage the Women's First XV team just made sense.
"[Hannah] loves the women and she's already so embedded in that group from preseason training and other sessions last year, so when the opportunity came up [to manage the team] she came to me and said 'mum, will you do it?'," Ms Flynn said.
"She's such a free spirit who gives so much of herself, and a huge part of her happiness at Emus is knowing she's got those women around her, so I was more than happy to continue that relationship and give the girls a hand.
"We're there every second day during the winter and it'll be nice to see her very first year of playing women's."
But it's about more than managing the female squad for Ms Flynn, who's been voluntarily cast across a melting pot of roles with Emus for the past five years.
Whether it's coordinating the canteen, score-keeping and stepping in wherever there's a gap, she says the club has provided a consistent platform of "mateship and safety" for their unit.
"We've been through a heap of stuff in the last five years and the kids' connection to Emus is unlike anything else, especially with how much people have supported and mentored us when we've ever needed it," Ms Flynn said.
"The time and effort the boys and girls have put into my two eldest kids [Toby and Hannah] has been incredible; I couldn't have done it without them and it's had such a positive impact on who they are as young people.
"That's why I've always given back here whenever I can; because this club has given so much back to me."
The Flynn's also sealed three consecutive years of the Keryn Phillips Junior Clubman award between them, with its matriarch saying the "very nice acknowledgement" still brings smiles to their helpful power unit today.
Though the rewards don't come without hard work, selfless service, and a complete two-day weekend commitment - not including the several training sessions each week.
But when Ms Flynn's workdays aren't revolving around the land with Paraway Pastoral Company Limited, she's (happily) knee-deep in anything mum and rugby-related.
"It's certainly something we've had to stay dedicated to doing, and Saturday's and Sunday's are both usually all booked up with Emus," she said.
"There's certainly worse activities the kids could be doing, and it's the club and community spirit that keeps us coming back and enjoying it all.
"It's our safe place."
