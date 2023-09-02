It was a wonderful night, celebrating the Orange Emu's Rugby Union Club on Friday.
The Emus were unsuccessful in their plight to win the Blowes Cup across all grades, but that didn't stop the smiles at their end of season party.
Players, coaching staff and supporters gathered at Endeavour Oval for the 2023 season presentation.
Also making news
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Check out our newest newsletter, The Catch-Up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.