Charred Kitchen and Bar has been entered into the hall of fame for its NSW wine list.
The achievement came after the popular Orange venue won best list of NSW wines for the third year in a row as part of the 2023 Australia's Wine List of the Year Awards.
Charred restaurant manager and head sommelier David Collins was delighted with the achievement.
"We're knocked out now, so we go into the hall of fame and we can't win it again, it's basically three times and you're done," he said.
Mr Collins said of the almost 850 wines on the wine list, just over 250 are from NSW and more than 100 of those are from the Orange cool-climate wine region.
Of those local wines he said Orange sparking made in the traditional method was especially popular.
"It has just absolutely exploded and the quality of it is ridiculous. If you compare it to the value of Champagne, it's stunning," Mr Collins said.
However, the wine list is an ongoing project.
"I actually kept a copy of my wine list when I entered the awards for the first time," Mr Collins said.
"We opened at the end of 2016 so the first awards I entered was early 2017, that was just under 100 wines and it's just been an evolutionary process ever since then."
That evolution included listing more international wines with more and more customers seeking a more prestigious experience.
"They were chasing higher-end products and a higher-end experience generally in the restaurant and we try to accommodate that as best we could," Mr Collins said.
He said about 350 of the wines are international coming from Europe, North America, South America and South Africa.
However, different customers are looking for different things.
"Food pairings and tourists want to try local products, not just wine but local ingredients as well, that's the drawcard for Orange," Mr Collins.
"Wine and the local produce scene is paramount for making the region a destination.
"The reason we have wines from outside of Orange and other parts is because our local producers and local customers like to explore and like to benchmark their own wines against some of the great wines from other wine regions."
Orange's dedicated music venue, The Blind Pig Sound Lounge and Bar has won a NSW hospitality award.
The McNamara Street venue has won the Onemusic Excellence Award at the 2023 Restaurant & Catering Hostplus Awards for Excellence for NSW.
The awards recognise hospitality operators across a broad range of categories in regional NSW and Sydney who consistently provide exceptional service and demonstrate culinary excellence in their respective fields.
The Blind Pig on MacNamara Lane has hosted local and touring acts for six years, with focus on inclusivity.
Sisters in law Saskia Jones and Alecia Duffy have launched the next stage of their dress hire business LUXX Hire.
Miss Jones and Mrs Duffy launched the business on Instagram earlier this year and have gradually expanded the wardrobe and service.
"We started it in February, just on Instagram, a very slow kind of start," Miss Jones said.
"We didn't buy dresses or anything, we didn't invest a lot of money to start because we both just had quite a crazy designer wardrobe so that's why we started it and it's just grown crazily from there."
We both love fashion, I love that it's sustainable, that's one thing that I really like.- Saskia Jones
Miss Jones said her friends had suggested she hire out some of her clothes since she had about 70 pieces of Byron Bay brand Spell clothing. A chance conversation with Miss Duffy one day saw it come to fruition.
"She had this huge wardrobe, I had no idea it existed," Miss Jones said.
"Together we were kind of like, 'maybe we should start something'.
"We both love fashion, I love that it's sustainable, that's one thing that I really like.
"So many women, me included, buy one dress dress, wear it once and then it's stuck in our cupboard for years and doesn't get the wear that it deserves.
"I love that we can buy a dress and so many people can wear it and love it and look amazing in it."
The most recent change was the addition of a try on space at Miss Jones home that launched last week.
She described the space as being like a studio where customers can go in and browse and try on the dresses.
"It was all on Instagram previously, we could offer a try on but it was just in one of our bedrooms at our house so it's a little bit more professional now," Miss Jones said.
"We actually have a space which is at my house and it's just in one of the back rooms and we've made it a try on space that's just for LUXX. "
She said most people want to hire the dresses for events such as weddings but it's becoming more diverse.
"We're starting to have a lot of Christmas party inquiries, hens, baby showers, maternity photos, some birthdays," Miss Jones said.
"We had one girl take a dress to a music festival and one lady took a set of ours to a convention overseas so we've had quite a wide array of inquiries."
Miss Jones said the dress worn to the music festival came back fine and LUXX dry cleans each garment after use.
"They don't have to wash it or anything, they just wear it, put it in the return satchel, drop it off and we deal with the rest.
Usually they have a four-day return but they can add extra days such as the case where an outfit was taken overseas.
The sizes range from six to 16.
"We try to be a business that can cater for most women, lots of different shapes and sizes, lots of different styles of dresses, short and long," Miss Jones said.
She said they now have almost 200 pieces of clothing, mostly dresses and two-piece sets with hire prices ranging from $50 to $170.
