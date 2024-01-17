Aplin 'excited' to match it with the city kids after NSW call-up

Marley Aplin will clock up the kilometres in the next few months but it's all worth it as she tests herself against the best players in the state.
Aplin has been named in the NSW netball under 17s train-on squad following a rigorous trial process.
The Life Studio player went through a roller coaster of emotion when teams were announced.
"I'm super excited, obviously a little bit of nerves but mostly excited," she said.
"So I made it through to phase three and then after phase three they picked the state team.
"First I got an email saying I didn't make the state side but then a few minutes later I got an email saying I made train on!"
She will embark on the first of many parent-daughter road trips this Sunday and said she was eager to learn as much as she could from the older players.
The 15-year old is at the bottom of the age range for the state team and is targeting a first team spot in 12 months.
"It's definitely challenging," she said.
"We get to train alongside the state team as well. I got to watch one of their trials and I definitely want to work towards being like them one day.
"I just want to work super hard and get the exposure to the tougher Sydney training.
"Being a country kid you don't usually get that exposure.
"It should be really exciting and I just want to work super hard and hopefully get better for the trials coming up in November.
"That's the goal, just to absorb as much as I can and just take in everything, take in all the experience."
Longer term Aplin has a clear objective in mind, even if she is taking it one step at a time.
"I'd definitely love to make Suncorp Super Netball one day," she said.
"To play professionally would be good but there's a lot of work to put into that.
"So we'll just take it step by step I guess."
