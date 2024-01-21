Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Community
Watch

Bid to 'stay relevant' brings CBD together amid trade-impacting upgrades

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
January 22 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Small town business owners are digging deep to remain upbeat amid major main street upgrades, banding together to stay afloat while a six-month-long project threatens trade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.