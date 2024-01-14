Just because it's off-season doesn't mean it's time for a rest for these rugby players

The summer temperatures did nothing to deter these school boys from learning from the Shute Shield sensation, Sydney Uni on Friday.
Boys from schools around the region gathered at Kinross Wolaroi to learn from the legendary Sydney University Rugby League club who have won 26 Club Championships between 2004 and 2023.
Wanting to learn from their success, rugby fans and players from around Orange were invited to spectate training sessions on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.
Kinross players were also invited to take part in open training sessions over the course of the weekend.
The camp took place for two nights over the weekend. This is a part of the Sydney Uni and Kinross Walaroi School partnership that sees the Shute Shield team making repeated trips to Orange.
"For quite a few years now we've had a partnership with Kinross, we've been coming to Orange for almost two decades," Sydney Uni general manager and four-time Wallaby Nathan Charles said.
