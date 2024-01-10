Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Why Australia's oldest rugby club can't stay away from Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated January 11 2024 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange rugby players will get a chance to see how the new tackle rule works first hand when one of Australia's top clubs comes to town.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.