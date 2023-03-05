When the Wallabies played throughout the late 1990s and into the 2000s, esteemed rugby union commentator would always refer to one player as the 'Molong Mauler'.
That man was Molong raised back-rower David Lyons.
And in years to come, there may be a new Molong Mauler on the international rugby stage after Sydney University and Kinross Wolaroi School announced a multi-year partnership between the two organisations.
The partnership will provide pathways and opportunities for young men and women to continue their rugby and academic journey beyond their association with the school.
An agreement with the SUFC Rugby program will provide Kinross Wolaroi students with access to academic support at Sydney University and a partnership with the residential colleges on campus.
The Molong Mauler himself is now the SUFC president, and Lyons was delighted to be part of a new opportunity where Central West youngsters can thrive in the city, just like he did.
"As a club we are incredibly proud of our longstanding association with people from the central west," he said.
"As a young player who grew up in Molong, the opportunities provided to me by SUFC as a player, student and person were hugely influential and I look forward to seeing the next generation of central west players make an impact at SUFC."
With a long history as a rugby school and a thriving rugby club, Kinross Wolaroi principal, Dr Andrew Parry, said his school is committed to developing the whole person and he sees great synergies between academic and athletic endeavour.
"I am delighted and excited by the opportunity to engage in a partnership with Sydney University Rugby Club," he said.
"Our students will benefit enormously from the support and expertise of the University program and from a broader exposure to the academic and collegiate environment of the University itself.
"We look forward to sharing our facilities and working with Sydney University Rugby to promote the game to boys and girls in the Central West."
As well as providing coaching support and mentoring to Kinross Wolaroi, the club will work closely with the school to provide academic opportunities to SUFC Juniors, undertake live in-camps on the school campus for both the men's and women's program during pre-season; lead annual school rugby performance camps to develop current students; and identify potential players from the Central West region as future SUFC players.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
