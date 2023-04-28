It's not that long ago that Liam Henry was an awestruck junior lining up to see the Penrith Panthers, so now that he's the one autographing team posters he's pinching himself.
The former Blayney Bears junior is now signing things for Blayney Bears juniors because he is a member of the Penrith Panthers.
Come Saturday night Henry is tipped to come off the bench when the Panthers take on the Wests Tigers in their NRL match at Carrington Park.
"Any opportunity I get to play with these guys is awesome. I do wake up every morning and pinch myself, even training with these guys is unreal," the 21-year-old said.
"It's always an honour to put on the jersey, it's always a big game out in Bathurst and it would be awesome to play. It's great it's worked out I get to have a run.
"I'll be coming off the bench there and hopefully rip in.
"The last time I played in Bathurst would've been when I was playing 18s for Blayney, I haven't played in Bathurst since I've been up here with Panthers.
"It will be good to get back and play a game, but yeah it will be a bit different this time. I've got a crew coming over to watch, it should be good."
Henry first joined the Panthers in 2019 and is now starting prop with the NSW Cup outfit.
But such is the promise Henry has shown Penrith coaching staff, he's had his contract extended until the end of 2026 and he made his NRL debut against the North Queensland Cowboys in round 25 last year.
Those 24 minutes against the Cowboys gave him a taste for more. So when coach Ivan Cleary named him in his NRL squad for the match at Bathurst and with Spencer Leniu in doubt due to a calf injury, Henry got excited.
"I'm loving [NSW] Cup. We probably haven't won as many games as we'd hoped, but we're still gelling and finding our feet," he said.
"But yeah this is the main aim, NRL. Getting to pull the jersey on and play next to them, it's really good."
On Thursday as the Panthers arrived in Bathurst, Henry lived up to his nickname 'Smiley' as he got off the bus.
He was more than happy to sign posters and boots and forearms and pose for photos too.
"When I was younger I went to a couple of clinics when the Panthers boys came out and they were awesome, I still remember them," he said.
"I loved seeing all the boys back then, the kids here were pretty happy to see [Nathan] Cleary I think, he's a big name.
"I doesn't feel real doing this, it still doesn't feel real, so I'm pinching myself as well. It's pretty special."
While Henry's focus is on the Panthers, and making an impact off the bench on Saturday night should he get the chance, he still keeps an eye on the Blayney Bears.
"I still follow them and when I can, I try and watch a game or two each season. They've already got a couple of wins this year so hopefully it's a good one for them," he said.
Saturday's match between the Panthers and Tigers at Carrington Park will kick off at 7.35pm.
