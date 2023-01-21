For a mountain that's predominantly white, it'll be awash with navy blue on Saturday.
An inaugural fundraising trek up Australia's highest mountain, last year had then six-year-old Ollie Finnane earning every boasting right with his mates back home in Orange.
He'd conquered the great Mount Kosciuszko with his dad, uncle, and two cousins to raise around $25,000 for his late mother's charity, the Torie Finnane Foundation.
But this year, he'll be just one of 70 kids all scaling it together.
All rallying to plough big bucks into the charity that honours the former-midwife, and directs funds to improve regionally-based maternity services, there'll also be another 50 adult-trekkers in tow.
That makes one massive group of 120 people.
"We decided to open it up this year because a lot of people and our friends saw what we did and they really wanted to be a part of it too," Torie's husband, Liam Finnane said.
"Everyone's feeling pumped and really keen, but I'd say the kids are the most excited out of us all, even though they probably don't know what they're in for just yet.
"I'm sure there'll be a few tears here and there, but it's really that excitement and energy that's got us all going for the weekend."
Most trek-goers will head to the Snowy Mountains from either Sydney, or Wagga Wagga where Torie's brother, Geoff O'Hare lives.
The five Orange-based families headed down are the Finnane's, Davidson's, Dowling's, Low's, and Shepherd's.
The January 21 party will kick off the journey at 8:30am, with the 13 kilometre climb taking roughly four to six hours to complete.
"It's really humbling from our point of view because people far and wide wanted to get behind this and support the foundation, where they've also taken time out of their busy schedules and paid their own way to sort accommodation and whatnot," Mr Finnane said.
"It's just a good activity for the kids as well and a pretty unique accomplishment for anyone, too."
While the first event had no specific fundraising goal, this year's trek had a target set for $30,000 - which is currently sitting around the $25,000 mark.
So it's something well-worthy of celebrating, before and after.
Meeting back in Thredbo village, the big crew will be able to fist bump one another for their joint efforts, enjoying the charity-driven feat and sharing banter.
"We'll get back around 2pm to have a barbecue and a few beers in the village, it'll be great to catch up with people and see how it all went for them, tears or otherwise," Mr Finnane laughed.
"And they don't know it yet, but we've got medals organised to hand out to all of the kids later as well, so I think they'll be pretty stoked to see those.
"But just that sense of accomplishment and raising money for a great cause, it's always a good feeling."
The next TFF drive will be the charity's biggest event, the black tie Torie Finnane Foundation Ball, with a date for April to be publicised in the coming months.
Mr Finnane says the foundation will also host another "footy day" after a successful memorial match was hosted by the Emus Rugby Union Club for an inaugural event in 2022.
"We'll definitely be doing the rugby cup again, it was an awesome and great day," Mr Finnane said, "so we'll absolutely have that again in Orange and as long as Emus will have us back."
For information on upcoming events or to donate, head to the Torie Finnane Foundation website.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.
