Central Western Daily
Good News

Group of 120 trekkers to scale Mount Kosciuszko together for Torie Finnane Foundation

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated January 21 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie, Maisie, Liam and Elke Finnane await a big weekend of mountain-sized events. Picture supplied.

For a mountain that's predominantly white, it'll be awash with navy blue on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.