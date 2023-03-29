Ben French, Nathan Swain, Elijah Smyth, Kade and Jye Barrow, Joe Coady, Adam Hart and Jacob Duncan.
Some are new recruits. Some are returning to the two blues. And to go with that, there's probably a few names we've missed.
All in all though, they're winners, and formed part of Orange Hawks' victorious Group 10 reserve grade knockout side last weekend.
The victory represents a major shift at the Hawks camp after its League Tag side made the grand final of the Western League Tag challenge, to go with strong numbers in pre-season.
Reserve grade coach Glen Maxwell agreed there's plenty of positivity at the club.
"There's been a bit of shift this year - a lot more numbers, a lot more commitment happening which is good to see," he said.
"Obviously that brings in more people getting more competitive fighting for their sport in first grade and then playing unreal for us in reserves too."
Hawks' campaign in the knockout wasn't off to a great start, losing 12-6 to Cowra Magpies in the opening match.
The two blues then turned it up a notch, defeating Blayney 18-6 and Panthers 16-4. Hawks then earned revenge in the final, beating Cowra 14-6.
Originally the side wasn't planning to play in the Knockout - after a trial match with Emu Plains was cancelled - and Maxwell said he didn't expect such a strong performance.
"I didn't see that coming - the first game we started off real flat, throughout the day it picked up," he said.
"In that last game, they had the lead for most of it but we knew if we kept sticking to our guns we were going to win it and that's what we did.
"It's a very good start (to the season), it sets the tone of where we want to be and where we want to go, now we just need to push that to 80 minutes which will be the next thing."
Maxwell admitted the intention was for both success and match fitness.
"It was a bit of a thrown together team in the last few days .. it was a bit of both really (fitness and victory), we wanted to win it as well but didn't expect it like that," he said.
From the side Maxwell had at his disposal, there were some faces missing.
With the Orange Orangutans playing at Forbes in the Western under 21s premiership, eight potential starters were out for the two blues.
A number of those players are like to return when Hawks play Macquarie Raiders this Sunday (April 2) in the club's final trial match.
Hawks will hold its season launch on Friday March 31 at The Greenhouse. Australian halfback and premiership winning captain for Penrith Panthers Craig Gower will be the guest speaker. The event starts at 6:30pm, with free entry.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
