Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Hunter hoping for a 'rowdy' home crowd during monster fight night

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 8 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A little more than 12 months after taking up the sport of boxing, Hunter Paunovic will be fighting for a Western region title.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.