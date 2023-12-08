Hunter hoping for a 'rowdy' home crowd during monster fight night

A little more than 12 months after taking up the sport of boxing, Hunter Paunovic will be fighting for a Western region title.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
But before his big fight on December 16, the bantamweight will look to put his skills to the test in front of what he hopes is a raucous home crowd.
The 15-year-old will be fighting Parkes' Ollie Hayes in the eighth edition of Battle in the Bush on December 9.
For the Orange High School student, his meteoric rise through the ranks now has his name on the same card as former world champion Charlie Bubb.
"You can brag about it, it's awesome," he said on what the last few weeks have been like.
"It's pretty cool at school."
With a martial arts background, Paunovic initially took up boxing as a way to build his skills for a national taekwondo title.
But he quickly fell in love and is now training five days a week to see how far the sport can take him.
This hard work paid off with his debut fight coming in April.
"It all led from there," Paunovic added.
"In boxing, the crowd is awesome. The atmosphere feels good when you're walking out there and it's very different (to taekwondo)."
With Saturday's fight night taking place at the Orange Showground, more than 1000 spectators are expected to pack into the Naylor Pavilion.
Paunovic will be one of the first to step into the ring and is hoping for a home crowd advantage.
"A lot of cheer and rowdiness," the teenager said when asked what he was expecting.
"I want to showcase my skills and show the home crowd what I can do."
There are expected to be roughly 20 fights in total on the night, with Bubb's Muay Thai clash against New Zealand's Daniel Kerr the headline.
The first fight is expected to start at 6pm, with the main event scheduled for 10pm.
Other notable fights include David Littlefield going for a masters interstate title, Finn Littlefield going for an interstate title and Elo Minhinnick fighting for an Australian title.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.