Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Eight students from Advanced World Martial Arts selected for Australian squad at world championships

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated December 21 2022 - 5:57pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight members of Advanced World Martial Arts made it to the world championships - (back, left to right) Tate Speeding, Hunter Paunovic, Hayden Spedding, Marleina O'Brien, Brodie Price, Hailey Priest; (front, second from left) Jack Priest. Absent: Carly Bruce. Picture supplied

At Lee Bargwanna's Advanced World Martial Arts, the focus isn't on being competitive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.