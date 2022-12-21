At Lee Bargwanna's Advanced World Martial Arts, the focus isn't on being competitive.
The head instructor is simply assisting students to enhance their self defence skills to improve confidence and physical ability when faced with unique situations.
So when eight of his gym's members qualified for the World Martial Arts Championships, it's no surprise he was quite shocked.
"We're primarily a self defence school, we're not a competition gym, we teach self defence on the street which tends to counter the competition," he said.
"Our students were able to adapt their skill set which was quite remarkable, to see eight go through that was very unexpected."
When Bargwanna's students travelled to Port Macquarie for the national championships in December, they were making history for his gym.
2022 was officially the first year on the tournament circuit for AWMA, and it was a successful one at that.
16 members had competed from the start before eight went through to nationals.
Those eight are now eyeing off a trip to Japan or Portugal for the world championships.
Bargwanna said there was plenty of excitement before and after Port Macquarie.
"It is (exciting) because suddenly they're on the world stage," he said.
"One of the things that made it a little bit more real for them was travelling a massive distance and having to book accommodation along with having to line up their rest correctly and body conditioning to get the maximum amount out of the day - hats off to them."
The head instructor added the idea to compete was solely off his students bat.
"We had a lot of people come to us saying they wanted to try the competitions and I'm not going to deny them the opportunity so we started training for those tournaments," he said.
"It's the first year we've done it so to get those results has been phenomenal."
Going through the circuit that includes events in Dubbo, Orange and Sydney, the stakes continue to get higher.
When the heats turns up a lift rises in the standard of competition.
This includes harder head punches and head kicks with legitimate contact.
With all that considered, Bargwanna couldn't be prouder of his students to tackle the challenges head on.
"For them to volunteer to put themselves through that sort of fighting is something that needs to be acknowledged as far as I'm concerned as an instructor," he said.
"They went in themselves, full credit to them, they put themselves through hell to try and claim a title. These guys did it purely on bravery, skill and determination ... their wins are fully credited to them."
The successful competitors for AWMA were:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
