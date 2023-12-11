Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

'Absolutely fabulous': Details revealed for city's first ever Mardi Gras-style festival

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 11 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Details have been revealed for what would be the first ever Mardi Gras-style celebration to take place in Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.