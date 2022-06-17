IMMIGRATING to the country from Britain back in 1974, down the track, she eventually arrived to shake up Molong Central School as relieving principal in 2004.
Then its substantive principal from 2006 to 2015, Janis Glasson was instrumental in getting the game-changing 'e2 Program' off the ground, which launched in early November of 2012.
Advertisement
Though it no longer exists, the new program gave MCS high school students, along with Anson Street, Orange, Blayney and Canobolas High schools, a whole new breakout of educational opportunities - with digitally synchronised timetables between schools offering an extra 55 subjects, including 16 TAFE courses for students to access.
Soon after its take-off, final results from year 12 exam-sitters at MCS started appearing on the map - a first-time event for the school - and, quite possibly, the 'forever legacy' that Ms Glasson has left behind.
"Slowly, academic things improved and in the fifth year I was there, Molong was in the top 100 schools in the state for the first time, ever," Ms Glasson said.
"It showed that anything was possible and I think for me - for where the emotion of it came from - was because what was achieved was remarkable and we worked so hard to get them there."
Principals of the five schools at the time met on a fortnightly basis to get the program off the ground and to keep it going, with the process being something that fed Ms Glasson's spirit in terms of why she got into the education system to begin with.
"Principalship can be a really lonely job, because you're 'it', but I worked with the other principals of these schools and we had regular meetings together [about the e2 program] every two weeks," Ms Glasson said.
Slowly, academic things improved and in the fifth year I was there, Molong was in the top 100 schools in the state for the first time, ever.- Former MCS principal, Janis Glasson on the impacts of starting e2 program
"You could bounce off of other people, you could discuss ideas openly, say anything you liked and they were all very similar people to me in my thinking - that you've got to push students and you've got to give all opportunities to kids to get them really molded and right for life - and the educational philosophy behind it was eventually seen across New South Wales."
"It was absolutely fantastic educational thinking - it was such a good thing, it was exciting and I believe that I made Molong Central into a school that counted ... it was the highlight of my career."
With her time in the sector stretching from London's Francis Holland School and Harrow Grammar School for Girls, to Australian-based Lithgow High School, Milton Central School, Ulladulla High School, Willyama High School and Broken Hill High School, Ms Glasson brought years of training, studies and teaching under her belt before the e2 program's birthing.
The revolution and presence of digital education was growing more and more in schools, with Ms Glasson saying the program - which lasted until around 2013 - was "futuristic" during those years.
"I created a technology room with video conferencing in 2006 and 2007, but honestly, it was futuristic at the time," she said.
"For me, personally, it was a wonderful thing to be involved with and what we did here [in the Central West] was really to get public education more on its feet - to get numbers up to get the prestige of public education going - and every kid deserved that.
"That was kind of my philosophy when I arrived at Molong Central and saw these gorgeous kids; and there was a sense of optimism, a high sense of care for the children, everybody knew the children at the school and knew them well, children with special needs were really well-catered for - and that was another passion of mine - so, I tried really hard to give them as many opportunities as possible."
Handing over her role in 2015 to the current head of MCS - and someone Ms Glasson describes as a principal who "works incredibly hard" for the school - Michelle Barrett says when she arrived, its former-principal was very proud of its students' performances in many areas, with marked mentions around HSC results.
Advertisement
She has left a legacy that continues to benefit past and present students, [and will remain so] for many years to come.- Current MCS principal, Michelle Barrett on Ms Glasson's impact to school
Noting the e2 program as being a thing of the past, Ms Barrett believes its creation was an original stepping stone the school's continued success today.
"e2 showed us what was possible through technology and this was ground breaking at the time," Ms Barrett said.
"The collaboration paved the way for current students to engage in remote learning opportunities through a virtual school for selective students called Aurora [and] our students are also involved in remote mentoring programs with prominent international businesses.
"Several teachers [who were] involved in e2 are still at Molong Central School and their skills were fundamental in transitioning to online learning during the pandemic."
Advertisement
During Ms Glasson's presidency and role of secretary of Molong's Rotary Club from 2004 to date, Ms Barrett says she still helped the school community after her departure from principalship.
"Janis continued to provide opportunities for our students through her involvement in Rotary," Ms Barrett said, "which enabled them to access scholarships to the National Youth Science Forum.
"Some of these students are now leading the way in the field of Science because of their exposure to a university during high school."
As Ms Glasson prepares for her interstate relocation from Friday of this week, Ms Barrett says while her absence will be noticed, her parting gift, however, will carry on.
Every child deserves a good education, regardless of their background, and I think a lot of kids really benefitted from the academic pursuit - it had to be there and it was all worth it.- Ms Glasson on her time at Molong Central School
"Janice certainly provided opportunities for students to succeed and she will be sadly missed in the community," Ms Barrett said.
Advertisement
"She has left a legacy that continues to benefit past and present students, [and will remain so] for many years to come."
Having found herself reflecting on her time working and living in Molong, Ms Glasson has been in a state of reminiscence about the impacts she made during her career at the school.
"It is a huge job [being principal], but genuinely making a difference for kids was so important to me," she said, "and every child deserves a good education, regardless of their background.
"I think a lot of kids really benefitted from the academic pursuit - it had to be there and it was worth it ... and I did; I did put [Molong] Central on the map and yes - I absolutely feel proud of that."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.