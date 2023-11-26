'I didn't want it to fold': Naylor back in presidential seat for big show

Stepping down from the throne in 2021 after 16 years of service, a huge multi-decade fan of the colour city show has made a big return.
After retiring from the committee merely two years ago, Peter Naylor is back in the president's seat for the Orange Show Society.
With fears of the big dance folding in the future, recommencing the role was a motive sitting close to his heart when taking back the reins.
"I stepped back when COVID came because [my wife and I were] making a new lifestyle for ourselves with retirement," Mr Naylor said.
"We left Lucknow after 41 years and came to Orange, but I'd heard the society wasn't getting enough support to prop it up and keep it going.
"I feel sorry for my family because [being president again] will take some time away from them, but I didn't want it to fold.
"All the people who've put their work and love into our society's grounds to keep it a great public area for everyone, that was hard to ignore."
Perhaps his ace in the hole, Mr Naylor's upper hand reveals a set of community support on the cards.
Attending the event since the age of 12, the now 67-year-old retired wall and floor tiler has a set of guns blazing to rebuild the committee.
Given his extensive years of forming strong ties within the show's network, Mr Naylor is no stranger to the fact that it'll be easier said than done.
"We had a new wave of members come through and I take my hat off to the younger people who were there and kept it going up to this stage," he said.
"Because it's not simple work, it takes a village and requires a lot of time, but I know the work that's there from going through the ranks and I know what I've got to do.
"We need some more people on the committee and long-time friends I've made through the show years have already stepped up and said they'll support me.
"Everyone in Orange knows about my passion for the showground, so I'm confident we'll get the numbers again."
With members meeting on December 4, the committee will go through its election phase for the 152nd Orange Show set for April 27, 2024.
While the date is still more than 150 days away, Mr Naylor says there's no better time than now to volunteer to help with the big event.
"It's a place for children to come along and see wonderland, and so many people like the agricultural side of it, but that's why I've done it for so long," he said.
"As they say, many hands make light work."
