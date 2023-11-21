Central Western Daily
Staircase Road Fire, Central West put out by Rural Fire Service, Fire Rescue NSW

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated November 21 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:45am
A fire blaring 86 kilometres west of Orange has been brought under control by almost 100 firefighters on Sunday.

