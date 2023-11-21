A fire blaring 86 kilometres west of Orange has been brought under control by almost 100 firefighters on Sunday.
The fire, on Staircase Road near Parkes, has burned 291 hectares of land from midday on Sunday.
Ninety-four firefighters from around the region gathered to battle the blaze. Crews from the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW and firefighting aircrafts attended along with National Parks and Wildlife.
The surrounding communities were placed on Watch and Act with a number of properties threatened by the fire. Although, none were damaged.
The fire was brought back under control by 11.30pm on Sunday. Firefighters were back on the scene on Monday.
The area is currently under patrol status, there is no active fire, with crews on the scene patrolling for "smokers" and smoldering material.
A Rural Fire Service spokesperson said smoldering material has only been found well within the burnt area and firefighters are not concerned.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
