Coronial inquest into death of Wellington Wiradjuri man Brandon Rich begins

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
November 21 2023 - 4:00am
Corina Rich with fiance Troy, holding a photo of Brandon Rich, while other family members hold a banner saying 'Stop Aboriginal deaths in custody' on Monday November 20. Picture by Belinda Soole
Wiradjuri man Brandon Rich is being remembered as a "loving and caring man" by his family and friends as a coronial inquest into his death while in police custody, begins in Dubbo Coronial Court.

