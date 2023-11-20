Four from four semi-final wins on Saturday, see all grades of the Orange Vipers through to the grand finals.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The opens defeated the Goannas 42 to 22, 18s defeated the Platypi 32 to 26, 16s defeated the Platypi 12 to six and 12s defeated the Goannas 48 to 14.
A big congratulations to the Vipers.
Also making news
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.