The success of a domestic violence refuge in Orange has sparked the creation of similar accommodation facilities across the state.
Housing Plus opened The Orchard at in November 2020 and by September 2023 186 women had stayed there in addition to close to 400 children.
The accommodation was built using a "core and cluster" model due to the large incidence of domestic violence in Orange, which is double the state average.
That model is now being replicated across the state with Orange-based Housing Plus working as the housing provider and local domestic violence organisations operating as the DV provider in each community.
Housing Plus CEO Jason Cantelo said The Orchard was one of the first facilities to be built on a core and cluster design.
"It is a best practice model that's being adopted across Australia and we were one of the first," he said.
Mr Cantelo said when the state government announced $426 million funding for core and cluster developments, Housing Plus reached out the domestic violence support providers to see if they wanted to partner with us to develop the same model.
"Because we're unique in the sector, in that we provide DV services as well as community housing, so we are a developer, we build affordable housing and specialist domestic violence accommodation and disability accommodation," he said.
"We can partner with those local DV providers to provide the development as well as the ongoing maintenance and they provide the local support."
The first core and cluster facility that's opened with that funding was five units at Bathurst, which received both state and federal government funds.
"We are planning another three units there as well," Mr Cantelo said.
"Dubbo we've started construction ... that's going to be a seven unit development with the core as well.
"The other ones in Tamworth and all the other sites, they are all in planning, we've submitted the DAs and we're hoping to get the consent soon."
Facilities are are also being developed in East Maitland, Newcastle and Lithgow among others.
Mr Cantelo said e said Housing Plus has been able to bring with it what it's learnt from developing The Orchard in Orange and they've developed a design guide for future refuges across NSW.
"I think its fantastic we're providing these safe houses for women and children to escape and heal and recover and move on with their lives and build up their independence," he said.
"There's also another piece where we need to change the perception within out communities around domestic violence and to call it out when it's seen, that it's not acceptable to stereotype women and to apply any kind of violence to women and children.
"It's a real cultural change that needs to occur in our communities to keep our women and children safe."
"The traditional refuge model you have bedrooms that the women and children have as their only private space and then there's a communal kitchen and bathroom and so on, sometimes they'll have their own bathroom but often it's a shared bathroom.
"That has for a long time been seen as not fit for purpose and this model you have self-contained units so the women and children have the privacy of their own unit that supplies everything."
He said it's the same size as a normal housing unit and has a bathroom, kitchen and laundry in addition to bedrooms.
"Also there's areas for the kids in those private spaces like having a second bedroom," he said.
Those self-contained units create the cluster and the core is the administration space where on-site support is provided for women and children.
"That can include legal services, or counselling services or children's services that are provided for women and children on site," he said.
"Then there's also a communal area where there's a lounge and commercial kitchen and break out spaces where women and children can hang out together outside of their own units.
"We find that gets really well utilised. Women and kids can just hang out together and the idea is to normalise their environment while they're going through a really stressful and traumatic period, which is often the case when women are leaving.
"That's the period when women and children are most at risk when they're leaving and that's why it's important that these core and cluster developments are also safe and secure."
"We haven't had an incident at the site where a perpetrator has tried to sneak into the site or anything like that and we have a lot of deterrents."
In recent years the tight rental market in Orange has also had an impact on the facility.
"We started off with 80 women a year, because on average they would stay for six weeks but with the current rental market it's becoming more difficult than ever to find rental properties for the women and children to find long-term accommodation," Mr Cantelo said.
"We are finding that women are staying for a bit longer than normal.
"We're hoping that will settle down as the rental market improves over time.
