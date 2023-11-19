Central Western Daily
Housing Plus's domestic violence refuge The Orchard in Orange is being replicated across NSW

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated November 19 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:19pm
The success of a domestic violence refuge in Orange has sparked the creation of similar accommodation facilities across the state.

