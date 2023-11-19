Central Western Daily
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Health

Tayla Matthews, holistic counsellor, on postpartum support

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
November 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Couples usually develop a birth plan, but far too often they forgot to develop a plan for the postpartum period, says a Dubbo holistic counsellor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help