Every day the staff at Lumus Imaging see people who have been affected by breast cancer.
It's why $10 from every breast patient who was screened at Lumus Imaging in October will be donated to charity.
Central West Radiology raised $1350 which will be donated to Cancer Care Western NSW.
In Dubbo, the $670 raised will go to the Pink Angels.
Lumus Imaging operations manager for the Central West Nicole Evans said the recipients were chosen because they were "both local Central West charities working hard behind the scenes supporting breast cancer patients and their families".
As well as raising money, the teams also dressed in pink for the month to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of screening.
It's a cause close to the heart for all of the staff members involved.
"Our staff have all been personally touched by family and friends affected by breast cancer and as part of our daily roles, we become a part of the breast cancer patients journey during that first presentation for diagnosis, further imaging for response to treatment and helpfully for successful cancer free follow up on-going," Ms Evans said.
Pink Angels provides practical care, help and support to patients in the local area. They provide fuel vouchers, meals, house cleaning, yard care, accommodation, and pharmaceutical expenses to people suffering from breast cancer.
