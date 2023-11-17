Strap on your dancing shoes because the Stars of Orange contestants for 2024 have been announced.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Set to be held on Saturday, May 4 at Orange Function Centre, the annual fundraising event for the Cancer Council will return for a tenth year.
At the launch event on November 16, eight budding dancers were randomly assigned a genre to learn and perform at the gala night.
Cassandra Sullivan is the community fundraising coordinator at Cancer Council's Orange office and said she was excited to see what this year's line-up had in store.
"During this time, the community has raised significant funds for local Cancer Council initiatives," she said.
"Funds raised help support Cancer Council's life-saving cancer research, prevention, advocacy and local support programs like Transport to Treatment for people affected by cancer."
Participants are set to begin their training early next year working towards reaching their fundraising targets.
Below are the 2024 contestants, with two more stars expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Jack Aumuller narrowly beat out the RPT Ex Phys Team and the group from Calare Public School to take home the 2023 title.
Tickets to the 2024 event will cost $150 with bookings available in 2024.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.