A small timber cottage in Maxwell Avenue, Glenroi has gone up in flames on Friday afternoon.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
There was nobody in the house and no injuries reported, according to a NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson.
The emergency call was made at about 2:55pm, and the fire was put out in15 minutes.
At 4:38pm firefighters were still on scene. NSW Fire and Rescue are currently unable to say what started the blaze.
Also making news
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.