Nedd Brockmann nominated for NSW Young Australian of the Year

Nedd Brockmann captured the hearts and minds of Australians when he completed a 4000-kilometre journey to help the nation's homeless.
The former Kinross student's epic trek which spanned the width of the country raised $2.5 million for the We Are Mobilise organisation.
Prior to the mammoth journey in 2022, the Forbes native said he hoped his efforts would "make some noise" on the issue of homelessness.
Not only did it do that, it earned Mr Brockmann a 2024 Young Australian of the Year for NSW nomination.
The other three people who garnered nominations are Nikhil Autar - Researcher and founder, Bheem Health, Taylor Hawkins - co-founder, Foundations for Tomorrow and Sara Mansour - co-founder, Bankstown Poetry Slam.
National Australia Day Council CEO Mark Fraser congratulated the NSW nominees on their recognition.
"The nominees for the NSW awards are ordinary people doing the most extraordinary things," he said.
"They demonstrate selfless giving, commitment to excellence, passion for community and leadership."
Mr Brockmann completed his run in just 47 days, covering an average 86km a day, and was the fastest Australian at the time to run across the country. More than 10,000 people were there when he reached Bondi Beach.
The NSW award recipients will be announced on Monday, November 13 in a ceremony at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, which will also be available to watch online at australianoftheyear.org.au.
They will then join the other state and territory recipients as national finalists for the national awards announcement on Thursday, January 25 in Canberra.
