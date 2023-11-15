Central Western Daily
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Court & Crime

Abuse towards 11-year-old girl in Orange as police investigate

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
November 16 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A police investigation has been launched after vile abuse was hurled at an 11-year-old girl while she was playing with a group of friends.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.