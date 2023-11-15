A police investigation has been launched after vile abuse was hurled at an 11-year-old girl while she was playing with a group of friends.
Bridget Parker was in the front yard of her grandparent's Margaret Street home - not far from where she lives - at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, November 14 when four males in a white Commodore approached the children.
Two passengers in the back seat then proceeded to shout abuse as the car drove by. The Commodore then proceeded to do a U-turn, drive past Bridget and the group again and shout more abuse.
The Central Western Daily has been told what was said, but has chosen not to publish the exact nature of the attack.
Bridget's mother, Natalie Konjetic, received a call shortly afterwards to tell her what had happened.
"That was gut-wrenching," she said.
"We've lived on this side of town for such a long period of time and never had an incident like that ever unfold.
"Usually it's a safe community around here where everyone knows everyone, but one day is all it takes for something like this to happen."
After hearing about what happened, Ms Konjetic called police who within an hour of filing a report, sent officers to patrol the area in search of the car.
Ms Konjetic also searched the nearby area and around Orange for the car, but had no success.
"It hasn't changed the perception of the area because I don't believe that it was a local car," she added.
"I think it might be an out-of-towner car causing a bit of havoc."
Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are taking it "very seriously".
Ms Konjetic said her daughter was left shocked by the incident.
"It's frightened her to the point where she's said she doesn't want to ride her bike any more. She wants me to drop her off to her grandparent's house even though they're less than 100 metres away," she added.
"Hopefully we can all keep an eye out and locate the car."
