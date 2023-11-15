The community of Cumnock saved the store, now they've started renovating it ... and that's just the beginning.
Officially purchased after determined fundraising efforts saved the adored shop, The General Store Cumnock on Obley Street has undergone an initial transformation following a two-day weekend working bee.
Gutting the heritage-listed site to make way for fresh roots, the multi-member committee shares the same sentiment: it wouldn't have been possible to do it alone.
"Our working bee had the most heartfelt and amazing turn out with nearly 90 people in the community all arriving with things from bobcats, tipper trucks and trailers, to mops, brooms and paintbrushes over two days," committee member, Sarah Haynes said.
"Everyone was buzzing with excitement to get in there and clean it up, and I think it was like that because it was the first time people could physically be involved with the venture, so the vibe was phenomenal.
"It was a truly amazing experience and after sitting down and talking over a beer at the end of each day, everyone's seeing the vision; they can picture it now."
These big plans will soon house a fully-operational cafe to one side of the space, equipped with tabled seating both indoors and outdoors, and boast hole-in-the-wall service for easy grab-and-go options.
For now, the temporary cafe set-up offers homemade savoury and sweet takeaway food choices, including a coffee machine powered by Little Italy beans.
The main area will sport blended sections of grocery and supermarket goods, with separate liquor, postal, tourist information, and hardware services.
With the old bowsers out the front decommissioned, they'll eventually be replaced by new petrol services to include electronic payment options.
"We raised over $200,000 through our founding memberships to go toward purchasing the store and we raised another $100,000 through The Long White Lunch to go straight into renos," Mrs Haynes said.
"So we're running at a very small capacity now with all of the basics, but just having the doors open and everything underway is such a huge and exciting step on the way to the full, finished project.
"Hopefully we'll have everything completed in the next six to 12 months, by mid to end 2024."
Section by section, the cafe side will receive the revamp love first, followed by huge renovations to the remaining areas in the history-laden space.
Plans include a new kitchen and bathrooms, re-flooring, painting, new fit out for shelving, ceiling restoration along with works to windows and doors, along with installing new access for people with a disability.
Temporary walls will be strategically moved as the site moves through its timeline of transformations, with the committee aiming to get a future partner (like Metcash) on board after additional supermarket stock is introduced.
"We're still working through the partnering side of things, but we're running stock at a smaller capacity until we get through our big renovations first,"
"People have also been amazing with offering trades, doing works at a friendly rate or in kind, and we know there are some really talented people within the community keen to get stuck in, as well.
"We want people to come and have a look, come through and see what we're doing and follow the venture.
"If anyone wants to raise a helping hand, it's also a really great opportunity to put your name to some good community work.
