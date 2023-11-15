Central Western Daily
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Community

The General Store Cumnock officially opens doors after stage one renovations

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
November 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The community of Cumnock saved the store, now they've started renovating it ... and that's just the beginning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.