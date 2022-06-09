When it comes to umpiring, Michael Rudd has been there at almost every level.
It doesn't matter if he's running around at Orange under 11s or pre-season of Suncorp Super Netball - Rudd enjoys every aspect of his job.
And the chance for the Orange-based umpire to keep improving has been made easier after receiving his National A Badge endorsement in May.
The accreditation ensures he's still able to umpire Premier League in Sydney with the possibility to adjudicate at state and national tournaments.
"Every four years you have to be re-assessed which is your endorsement to stay current, you never lose your badge but to say current you have to be endorsed," he explained.
The A badge is one Rudd has held for eight years, after starting 16 years ago at the age of 14 when he eyed off an opportunity to make the most of his time.
"My mum and sister were down at the courts every Saturday so I thought I'd earn some money while they're there," he laughed.
From there, Rudd's umpiring career has gone on in leaps and bounds, reaching one of the pinnacles this year by umpiring the under 17s and 19s national tournament in Hobart.
The Orange local's resume also includes pre-season Suncorp Super Netball games, as he goes close to his reaching his dream appointment.
"The goal is always to get to the Suncorp level - if that ever happened I'd take it but at the moment I'll just take it as it comes and enjoy it. While I'm enjoying it I'll keep doing it," he said.
While reaching the top level of netball in Australia is undoubtedly Rudd's Everest, it's not the only motivation to keep pursuing his career.
An extra incentive comes from the environment in which he performs under.
"The constant challenges (keep me going), driving to Sydney every week, that's a challenge in itself as well as working full-time in Orange," he said.
"You're constantly pushed, the umpiring group in NSW has amazing strengths so you've constantly got to be on your game to progress through the ranks.
"You have to remain consistent in all games, (and maintain the) hard work that you put in on the court and off the court.
"The umpiring world is the same as playing - you've got to be better than someone else."
And it's not just umpiring on the national and state stage that presents challenges.
Rudd's recent trip to Hobart was followed by a return home, and he believes umpiring at the grassroots level allows him appreciate where his career began.
"I came back from nationals and did an under 11s game here in Orange recently," he recalled.
"To go from nationals to Orange under 11s, I loved it, it brings you back to where you started and it's a challenge again, you've got to re-adjust to what you're umpiring.
"Coming back to the regions is always a challenge because they play differently so you have to adjust yourself - you've always got to be on your toes."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
