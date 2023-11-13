Central Western Daily
Exclusive

Woodbridge Cup set to expand as Group 10 second division unlikely

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 13 2023 - 7:30pm
Woodbridge Cup is set to expand to 14 teams in 2024 with the addition of Blayney Bears and Cowra Magpies while three clubs are staying put despite being linked to a new rival competition.

