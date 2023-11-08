Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Exclusive

Orange greyhound track construction could start mid-2024: GBOTA

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated November 8 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction of a multi-million dollar greyhound track in Orange could begin as soon as mid-next year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.