A man who threatened his former partner has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Magistrate David Day sentenced the 34-year-old Orange man for a single charge of intimidation.
"He says to her, 'I'm going to come over and kick you' ... [she] knows he's quite capable of carrying out that threat," Mr Day said.
The man is not named to protect the identity of the victim.
Mr Day said the woman had been a victim of domestic violence during the relationship.
"Objectively this intimidation is not a worst case but it's just typical of [his] bad attitude to intimidate his partner," Mr Day said.
According to documents supplied to the court, the man and woman had recently separated following a three-year relationship.
They were living separately when the victim received a phone call from the man about 7.30pm on July 21, 2023.
She was inside her home with another family member and put the call on speaker when she answered the man's call.
He was described as speaking in an aggressive tone and said: "I am going to come over and kick ya c--t in".
This caused the victim to fear for her safety as she felt the man was going to come around to her place and bash her so she hung up and contacted the police.
The man was in custody and appeared via an audio visual link from jail when he appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday November 2, 2023.
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalwela said the case was listed for a bail review however, it was decided that he should be sentenced instead.
The man had initially pleaded not guilty and the case was supposed to go to a hearing later this month.
However, the man entered a plea of guilty to intimidation and another charge was withdrawn following negotiations with the police.
Mr Pahalwela said his client's criminal record "does not assist him".
"[He's] now spent three months in custody," Mr Pahalawela said and added that his client had a number of health conditions.
Mr Day said the man is currently serving a community-based jail sentence by way of an intensive correction order for domestic violence.
However, he said the intimidation charge would not affect the ICO.
Mr Day convicted the man for the intimidation and gave him a three-year supervised community correction order.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.