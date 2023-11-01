Goldie the Clown's favourite place on earth is Orange, because the city's title matches the colour of his beloved, orb-shaped nose.
Hudsons Circus first hit town on October 26 and will keep bringing the laughs until November 5, with its special 10th anniversary rolling out a total of 11 big shows.
But the guy in the oversized blue overalls will tell you the preparation involved in all of it isn't any huge deal for him.
"It takes me two hours to dress up like an idiot," Goldie the Clown said, "but hopefully it entertains everyone.
"I've been a clown for 33 years and I've made a whole four people laugh during that time."
The funny man's wife and circus ringmaster, Jane De Goldi says while her husband's comic genius keeps people completely enthralled and on the edge of their seats, it's his usual nature to credit.
Dreamworld's mascot clown for two decades on the busy Gold Coast, she says Goldie the Clown is well-versed when it comes to building rapport with others.
"He really does have the ability to connect with audiences and engage with people, so he just naturally appeals to everyone," Mrs De Goldi said.
"It's not just during the show either, it's after the show and intermission as well.
"He goes out so he can interact with the crowd and share personal moments with whoever's willing, because that's what people remember, too."
A combination of traditional acts mixed in with newer performers, crowds are getting "the best of the best" this year to mark pinnacle pieces during the circus' past decade in operation.
Acts include a flying trapeze crew, along with four riders in this year's Globe of Death - a sphere ball made of mesh where motorcyclists perform daring, carnival stunts.
"One of the big highlights this year are the Flipping Disc Dogs as well, who are quite reputable around the world after they were in the finals on Australia's Got Talent a few years back," Mrs De Goldi said.
"They do daredevil dog acts that are high-impact and dynamic stunts, it's pretty epic."
With names like Rolls Royce, Marty McFly, and Zooming Zoe "who loves to fly", along with Welsh ponies and Arabian camels appearing, Orange audiences will have plenty to ogle at.
It's why the 40-year-old circus honcho of 10 years saying she's stuck around as well, with her fuel the smiles staring back at her.
"We want crowds to feel entertained and in a magical world of their own for that time, because more than ever, I feel like we live in a world where people need to have a little escape from reality sometimes," she said.
"I genuinely love the personal rewards my job brings, when you go out there and see the joy our show brings people, because that's what it's about.
"People are there to feel lost in fun and forget about everything else for a couple of hours."
Those two-hour long gigs will be at the Orange Showground venue on Leeds Parade, with another five shows to continue from Wednesday, November 1.
Standard ticket prices start from $15, ranging up to $70 for gold, ringside seating options.
To book a spot, tickets can be bought online from the Hudsons Circus website, by phoning the box office on 0458 483 766, or purchased at the gates on the day.
