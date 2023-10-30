Orange Sustainable Living Week was held recently with a Sustainable Living Expo in Orange on Sunday and among those who were spruiking their messages and helping educate others were members of the Environmentally Concerned Citizens of Orange, ECCO.
The not-for profit group is among the top environmental watchdogs and lobby groups in the Orange area so the Central Western Daily caught up with the group's president Neil Jones to find out more about what they do and why.
1. What is the purpose of the Environmentally Concerned Citizens of Orange?
Environmentally Concerned Citizens of Orange, or ECCO as it is generally known, was launched in April 2006, in response to widespread community concern over the environment, and at time when the city of Orange was experiencing significant residential expansion and commercial development at the expense of environmental sustainability.
Significant areas of public open space under threat of being sold off for private development, was the stimulus for the formation of ECCO.
ECCO quickly gained support from the Orange community as it became an environmental watchdog and peak lobby group for the community on issues affecting Orange and its surrounding area.
ECCO has embarked on a broad program of environmental education, awareness and activism in Orange, with an increasing emphasis on climate action initiatives.
The group also aims to influence and assist Orange City Council with respect to its environmental and sustainability policies, plans and projects.
It is also proactive in assessing the environmental impact of land rezoning proposals and development applications and provides input into the council's decision making, through widespread community awareness and feedback, direct involvement in council community committees, and submissions to the council.
However, ECCO also aims to liaise with regional, state and national environment and conservation bodies, on issues such as renewable energy, water security, mining and land clearing.
2. What area of sustainability needs the greatest focus at the moment in Orange?
ECCO strongly believes more so than ever before, that urban planning, being a key influencer on sustainability, should have a greater focus on the need for tree preservation and protection, water sensitive urban design, water security, renewable energy and climate change impacts.
3. What has the group achieved since it started?
ECCO has played a major role in raising community awareness and appreciation of the value of Orange's parks, reserves and waterways for environmental benefits and community wellbeing, and their need for protection. For example, ECCO led the Save our Parks campaign and initiated the formation of the Ploughmans Wetlands Care Group.
ECCO has established very strong and positive working relationships with Orange City Council and the local media, leading to mutual respect even when very dealing with opposing viewpoints on controversial issues.
ECCO has either organised, promoted or supported many local events and activities such as Plastic Free July, World Environment Day, Clean Up Australia Day, Earth Hour, World Wetland Day, National Tree Day, Biodiversity and Threatened Species Month, Orange Sustainable Living Week, to name but a few.
The Weekly Earth First column in the CWD, regular segments on local community radio, a bimonthly stall at the Orange Farmers markets have become very successful components of ECCO's community education and awareness program.
4. What is a new initiative the group is involved in?
It is hard to single out one specific new initiative, however ECCO is currently very active in contributing to the development of Orange's Urban Forest Strategy, which ECCO believes can play an important role in climate change and heat island mitigation, while creating important environments to improve the liveability and wellbeing of both people and wildlife in our city.
However, at the same time, ECCO is also busy seeking a nature-based solution to stormwater management in North Orange, is advocating for local renewable energy projects, and supporting the Canobolas Conservation Alliance in their opposition to a mountain bike precinct on Gaanha bula Mount Canobolas, and landholders affected by pollution issues associated with Cadia Mine.
ECCO is about to start an awareness campaign on water security and water use efficiency, and to assess our preparedness for a future drought.
5. As the president what inspired you to get involved in the group?
ECCO provided a unique opportunity for me to put into action my belief that when it came to dealing with a whole range of environmental issues facing our community, it was not good enough being a spectator, but one had to become an active part of the solution.
ECCO was formed and I was very fortunate to become its inaugural leader.
The underlying inspiration for my environmental activism and community involvement was stimulated by two amazing people, Bob Brown and the late Peter Andren. These two fine people addressed a community forum in late 2005 on the need to speak out fearlessly on issues that affected the environment and all inhabitants, and to build and support a strong caring and sharing community.
