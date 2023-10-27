Orange Hawks whiz kid Harry Wald continues to catch the eye of representative selectors.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
After starring for the two blues in the Tom Nelson Shield under 18s grand final win in September, and earning Western Rams and Penrith Panthers rep caps in 2023, the talented outside back will don sky blue in November.
Wald has been named in the NSW Invitational under 17s team to face Warrington's under 17s in a tour match at Blacktown on Saturday, November 4.
The NSW team includes players from NSWRL Junior Representative competitions including the UNE Harold Matthews Cup and SLE Laurie Daley Cup.
The team will be coached by Geoff Toovey, a NSW Origin rep with 15 Origins to his name including the 1997 series as captain.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.