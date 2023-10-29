Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Property

Lockerbie, near Dunedoo, to be sold for the first time in almost 100 years

By Staff Reporters
October 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Central West property that's been in the same family for almost a century is up for sale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.