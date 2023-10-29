A Central West property that's been in the same family for almost a century is up for sale.
First time offered since 1926, Lockerbie, one of the largest and best known properties in the Dunedoo district of the Central West's north, is to be offered for sale by leading rural property specialists Meares & Associates, Sydney.
The sale will be via Meares Online Auction, commencing Wednesday, December 6.
Agent Chris Meares said this Lockerbie is one of the largest holdings in the area and over time it has been added to. It's now 3338ha, or 8248 acres.
"Given its strong basalt and loam soil mix and ever reliable water Lockerbie is today one of the leading Merino sheep breeding and woolgrowing holdings in the region," Mr Meares said.
"Apart from its livestock qualities Lockerbie is well set up with two very comfortable homesteads and its excellent operating improvements.
"In today's market buyers are looking for well situated, well held and well improved properties with scale, versatility and productivity, in reliable areas - Lockerbie has all these features."
The original part of Lockerbie was acquired by the Gaden family in 1926 and subsequently added to in 1964 and 1991 to create the current substantial and contiguous Lockerbie holding of 3,3389ha (8248 acres).
A renowned livestock, Merino sheep breeding, wool growing and fattening property, Lockerbie is estimated to carry approximately 13,000-14,000 dry sheep equivalent (DSE). It normally carries up to 3200 breeding ewes, 1500 woolcutting wethers, and up to 350 cows.
Historically in optimum seasons total carrying numbers have reached up to 18,000 DSEs. Much of the livestock operation is today managed utilising controlled (cell) grazing techniques.
The property has made significant investment in operating improvements in recent years.
A new state of the art AWI designed 5 stand shearing shed (built in 2023) and a fully automated commercial lamb/sheep feedlot (built in 2018), capable of turning off up to 16,000 lambs per annum at Lockerbie.
Lockerbie also includes a full infrastructure to support a mixed farming operation, including cattle yards, Proway sheep yards (built 2017), statewide machinery shed (built 2011), 765 tonnes of grain storage and a barn style four bay horse stable and storage complex (built 2017).
There are two main homesteads both with established gardens, one with all weather tennis court - a three bedroom, three bathroom hardiplank home built in 2003, and a spacious five bedroom home updated in 2007, in addition to a separate staff accommodation cottage.
The traditional grazing profile of the property with its rich basalt soils, is complemented by approximately 550ha of highly productive arable basalt, alluvial and loam, mainly creek flats, along the Merrygoen Creek, currently used for cash or fodder cropping, or high performance pasture.
Lockerbie is extremely well-watered, with 9.5km mainly double frontage to the permanent Merrygoen Creek, complimented by 6 active bores, 19 main dams and a number of other permanent and semi-permanent creeks.
